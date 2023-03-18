Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 1,790 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Quest Diagnostics comprises about 0.8% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after purchasing an additional 952,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,778,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,429,000 after acquiring an additional 342,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,223,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,494,000 after acquiring an additional 210,961 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.53. 2,257,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,593. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $158.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DGX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.91.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.