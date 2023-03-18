Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.78.

WBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Webster Financial Price Performance

NYSE WBS opened at $38.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.28. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $60.48.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $704.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.52 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 23.64%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 217.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial by 78.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 78.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Recommended Stories

