WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $94.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.38. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.01.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

