Wells Fargo & Company Raises FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $240.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $230.75.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX traded up $16.26 on Friday, reaching $220.31. The company had a trading volume of 12,660,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.14 and a 200-day moving average of $181.63. The company has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,796,508,000 after purchasing an additional 220,183 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,950,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,022 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after purchasing an additional 469,345 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,060,573,000 after purchasing an additional 445,125 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,946 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

