Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WAL. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.89.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

NYSE WAL opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.27 and a 200-day moving average of $66.81. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $89.26.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The business had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.00%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Further Reading

