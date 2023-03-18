Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) is O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser makes up approximately 5.4% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $9,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 9.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 30,881 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 406,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 133,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 21.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WY. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.43.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WY opened at $29.21 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $42.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

