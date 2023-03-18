WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,444.15

Shares of WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,444.15 ($17.60) and traded as high as GBX 1,498.50 ($18.26). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,476 ($17.99), with a volume of 166,143 shares traded.
Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on WH Smith from GBX 1,900 ($23.16) to GBX 2,000 ($24.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WH Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,873 ($22.83).
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,600.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,444.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.86. The company has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,900.00, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.61.
WH Smith PLC operates as a travel retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Travel and High Street. The company offers news, books, health and beauty products, souvenirs, digital accessories, and food and drink products for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2022, it operated 1,196 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.
