Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WPM. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance
WPM opened at $45.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.95. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $51.90.
Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 710.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
