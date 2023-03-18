Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WPM. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

WPM opened at $45.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.95. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $51.90.

Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.70 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 62.83%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 710.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

