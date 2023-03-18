Whole Earth Brands (OTCMKTS:ACTTU) Shares Down 3.9%

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACTTU – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $13.05. 5,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 4,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.
Whole Earth Brands Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.05.
Whole Earth Brands Company Profile
Act II Global Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer packaged goods and other consumables, and hospitality businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.
