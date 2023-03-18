Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Buys 99,805 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,805 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $8,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $8,748,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 140.8% in the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 17,773 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 146.9% in the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 39,125 shares in the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $14,613,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $28.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.17.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

