Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,847 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.8% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $217.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $408.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.