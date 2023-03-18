Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RYH opened at $280.37 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $248.94 and a 12-month high of $317.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.85 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.57.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

