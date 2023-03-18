Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Sells 330 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 34.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 57,973 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9.1% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 115.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 285,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,975,000 after acquiring an additional 153,267 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 16.3% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $123.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.07. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

