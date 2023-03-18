Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $67.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $75.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.99.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

