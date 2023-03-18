Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.78 and its 200-day moving average is $97.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $108.14.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.