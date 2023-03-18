William E. Myers Sells 10,000 Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Stock

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) VP William E. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $20,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,799.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Performance
Shares of TAST stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $118.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $2.69.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.
Institutional Trading of Carrols Restaurant Group
Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.
Featured Articles
