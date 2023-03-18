Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Cut to $185.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.47.
Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 2.6 %
NYSE:WSM traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,114,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,790. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.71 and a 200-day moving average of $125.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $176.89.
Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 18.91%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
