WOW-token (WOW) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $18.76

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. WOW-token has a total market cap of $287.81 million and $18.76 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WOW-token has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $342.31 or 0.01250252 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004648 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000421 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00010381 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $429.15 or 0.01567440 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00022756 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000858 BTC.
WOW-token Profile
WOW-token is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
