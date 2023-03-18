WOW-token (WOW) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $18.76

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. WOW-token has a total market cap of $287.81 million and $18.76 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WOW-token has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02873046 USD and is down -2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $1,098.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

