XDC Network 1-Day Volume Tops $3.28 Million (XDC)

XDC Network (XDC) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, XDC Network has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar. One XDC Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0353 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XDC Network has a total market cap of $488.39 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XDC Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.69 or 0.00373233 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,463.80 or 0.27127869 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

XDC Network Profile

XDC Network’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,822,577,477 coins. XDC Network’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XDC Network is www.xdc.org. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XDC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is a hybrid blockchain technology company designed for international trade and finance, utilizing the XDC protocol to support smart contracts with fast transaction times and KYC for Masternodes. The XDC Chain uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS) to create a secure, scalable, permissioned, and commercial-grade blockchain network. The native coin, XDC, enables real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, which allows small and medium businesses or institutions to distribute their financial requirements to bank or non-bank funders using a common distribution standard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XDC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XDC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XDC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XDC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.