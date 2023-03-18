Xensor (XSR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11,211.30

Xensor (XSR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, Xensor has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Xensor has a market capitalization of $240,976.53 and $11,211.30 worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xensor token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Xensor Profile

Xensor was first traded on February 15th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,641,311,279 tokens. Xensor’s official Twitter account is @xensor_iot and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xensor’s official message board is medium.com/@xensor.iot. The official website for Xensor is xensor.cc.

Xensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xensor will create a decentralized data market, where interested parties, such as insurance companies and banks, can trade the data gathered from its IoT networks with Xensor tokens (XSR). XSR tokens will also be mineable via Xensor hardware whose owners will be compensated for opting to offer data. XSR tokens may also be used to purchase services rendered by Xensor, including solution services, hardware maintenance, hardware purchase, and communication network services.”

