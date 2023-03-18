Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Rating) traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 129,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Ximen Mining Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94.

Insider Transactions at Ximen Mining

In related news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,199,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$340,985.54. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,192,000 shares of company stock valued at $176,760. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ximen Mining

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

