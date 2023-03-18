XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target Lowered to $10.70 at Bank of America

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $11.00 to $10.70 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of XPeng from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. HSBC lowered shares of XPeng from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. China Renaissance lowered shares of XPeng from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.50 to $11.30 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of XPeng from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of XPeng from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.82.

XPEV stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $8.84. 29,083,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,709,934. XPeng has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 132,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in XPeng by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in XPeng by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in XPeng by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in XPeng by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,756,000 after buying an additional 619,993 shares during the period. 24.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

