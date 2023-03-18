XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target Lowered to $10.70 at Bank of America

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $11.00 to $10.70 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of XPeng from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. HSBC lowered shares of XPeng from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. China Renaissance lowered shares of XPeng from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.50 to $11.30 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of XPeng from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of XPeng from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.82.
XPeng Trading Up 6.1 %
XPEV stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $8.84. 29,083,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,709,934. XPeng has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.82.
About XPeng
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.
