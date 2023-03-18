YUSD Stablecoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $220.31 Million (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market cap of $220.31 million and $282,075.72 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003689 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000249 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.05 or 0.00369397 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,345.00 or 0.26849100 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.01119523 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $231,955.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

