Zcash Price Up 17% Over Last Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last week, Zcash has traded up 17% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for $36.39 or 0.00133091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $594.13 million and $50.93 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00062211 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00039471 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001633 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

