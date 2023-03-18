Zcash Trading Up 13.6% Over Last 7 Days (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last week, Zcash has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for about $37.31 or 0.00136463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $609.25 million and $48.68 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00064431 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00040546 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001634 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

