ZClassic (ZCL) Price Up 28.2% Over Last Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $467,910.09 and approximately $25.97 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00137814 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00063373 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00041209 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001634 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

