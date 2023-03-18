ZEDXION Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDZ)

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. ZEDXION has a total market cap of $84.20 billion and approximately $494,040.22 worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZEDXION has traded down 68.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ZEDXION token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003642 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.47 or 0.00363763 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,302.44 or 0.26439591 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About ZEDXION

ZEDXION’s genesis date was May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ZEDXION is zedxion.io. ZEDXION’s official message board is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion is based on the Ethereum, Binance and Tron protocol & conforms to the ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard. The Company created & deployed the tokens-based smart contract, which creates & maintains a ledger that maps Ethereum, Binance and Tron addresses to token balances & implements this ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard.

Zedxion has been built to be a multi-chain application, if in the future new chains emerge that could benefit from Zedxion then those chains will be considered for integration.”

ZEDXION Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEDXION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEDXION using one of the exchanges listed above.

