ZEON Trading Up 214.1% Over Last Week (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded 70.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 214.1% against the US dollar. ZEON has a market capitalization of $67.03 million and $62,420.68 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.94 or 0.00373713 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,481.83 or 0.27162774 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user risk, and insurance services on the blockchain.

ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up processes of safe participation in other projects, and financial and insurance services.”

ZEON Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

