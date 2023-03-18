Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KMPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zevra Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average of $5.38. Zevra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $6.92.

In other Zevra Therapeutics news, CEO Richard W. Pascoe acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $51,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,973 shares in the company, valued at $108,653.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 33,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,842 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

