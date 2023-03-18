Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $223.83.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $164.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $201.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.26.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Institutional Trading of Zoetis

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,778,000 after buying an additional 2,330,285 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $125,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.