Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry Sells 900 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at $34,455,686.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Zscaler Trading Down 2.4 %
Zscaler stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,702,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,175. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.64 and a 1-year high of $253.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.22 and a beta of 0.88.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.14.
Institutional Trading of Zscaler
About Zscaler
Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.
See Also
