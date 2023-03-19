1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FLWS. Benchmark boosted their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

FLWS traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.85. 814,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.59. The company has a market cap of $637.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.04 and a beta of 1.64. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $14.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLWS. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 201.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 181,309 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,298,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,086,000 after purchasing an additional 155,987 shares during the last quarter. 37.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table.

