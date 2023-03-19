1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on FLWS. Benchmark boosted their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Up 3.5 %
FLWS traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.85. 814,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.59. The company has a market cap of $637.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.04 and a beta of 1.64. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $14.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.