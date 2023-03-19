104,653 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 104,653 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,594,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,884 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. New Street Research assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.27.

NASDAQ META traded down $9.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.61. 50,141,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,964,027. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.33. The stock has a market cap of $507.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $909,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,916.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,342 shares of company stock worth $12,285,012 over the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

