1,489 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Acquired by My Personal CFO LLC

My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth about $1,887,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,227,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.7 %
PJUL traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.61. 263,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average is $30.32.
About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July
The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.
