172 Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Purchased by McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 172 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 2,360.0% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.62.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $273,498.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $6,023,484.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $273,498.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,023,484.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $1,586,383.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,543,023.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,898 shares of company stock worth $6,195,979. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $326.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.40 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $324.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.06. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.11 and a 52-week high of $453.03.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

