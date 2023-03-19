17,970 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Purchased by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 18,113 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $791,000.

BSCQ traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.02. The company had a trading volume of 189,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,720. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $20.14.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

