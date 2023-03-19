2,394 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Bought by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX stock opened at $94.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.45.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

