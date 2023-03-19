28,274 Shares in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Acquired by Jenkins Wealth

Jenkins Wealth acquired a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 270,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 59,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,322 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 28,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Institutional investors own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BPT stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.54. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $26.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $0.297 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

