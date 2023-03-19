490 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Bought by My Personal CFO LLC

My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $389,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,336,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,192. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.28 and a 200-day moving average of $145.58. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

