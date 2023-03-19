500 Shares in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Purchased by My Personal CFO LLC

My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,446,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 670.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 25,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 22,007 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 12.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 39.6% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Insight Enterprises

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.95 per share, for a total transaction of $51,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,511,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,219,524.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 60,663 shares of company stock worth $7,759,175 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insight Enterprises Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NSIT shares. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insight Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.01. 731,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,780. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.75. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.11 and a 1-year high of $139.78.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

