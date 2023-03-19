500 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $393.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $293.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $402.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.02.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

