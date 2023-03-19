5,522 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Purchased by McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.13 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average is $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

