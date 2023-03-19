590 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Bought by My Personal CFO LLC

My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.48. 7,790,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,501,531. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $83.13. The company has a market cap of $86.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

