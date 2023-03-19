721 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Acquired by My Personal CFO LLC

My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,298,000 after acquiring an additional 154,445 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,089,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 8.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,898,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,823,000 after purchasing an additional 233,487 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,795,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,366,000 after purchasing an additional 575,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,019,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TER stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.10. 2,428,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,958. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $127.29. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.57 and a 200 day moving average of $90.51.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TER. TheStreet upgraded Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $1,112,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $1,112,977.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,861.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,452,053 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

