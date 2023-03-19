8,344 Shares in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Purchased by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth about $281,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS HYD opened at $51.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.16.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

