8,599 Shares in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Acquired by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,995,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,059,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,591,000 after buying an additional 136,587 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 960,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,807,000 after buying an additional 17,097 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 954,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,440,000 after buying an additional 31,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 691.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 803,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,623,000 after buying an additional 701,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,500 ($18.28) to GBX 1,480 ($18.04) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Liberum Capital upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($11.82) to GBX 1,000 ($12.19) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,240.00.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend

Shares of SNN stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $28.32. 1,926,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,457. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.26. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $34.12.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

