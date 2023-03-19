9,375 Shares in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Bought by McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. 8.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFO opened at $8.03 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 6.27%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

