ABCMETA Trading Down 9.3% Over Last Week (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $386.66 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00008754 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026030 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00033443 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001804 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00019981 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003584 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00205820 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,255.72 or 1.00064783 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00003819 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $430.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

