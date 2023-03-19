Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Acacia Research to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Acacia Research Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of ACTG opened at $4.20 on Thursday. Acacia Research has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $5.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10.

Institutional Trading of Acacia Research

Acacia Research Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Acacia Research in the 4th quarter worth $21,050,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Acacia Research by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,637,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 45,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Acacia Research by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,536,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 203,300 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Acacia Research by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,997,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 195,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Acacia Research by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,995,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 14,798 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

