Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Acacia Research to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Acacia Research Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of ACTG opened at $4.20 on Thursday. Acacia Research has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $5.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10.
Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.
