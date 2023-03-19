Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $71.05

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 71.05 ($0.87) and traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.77). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 63.80 ($0.78), with a volume of 94,745 shares changing hands.

Accsys Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of £139.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -531.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 76.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 70.87.

Accsys Technologies Company Profile

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells solid wood and wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers solid wood for use in windows, doors, decking, and cladding under the Accoya brand; and wood chips to manufacture panel products under the Tricoya brand.

